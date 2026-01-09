Swagata Satirtha Portal Ends Broker-Driven Corruption in Transfers: CM Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the state government has closed a major channel of corruption by reforming the transfer and posting system for government employees.
In a post on social media platform X, Sarma said the introduction of the Swagata Satirtha portal has made the transfer process fully online, reducing human intervention and eliminating the role of middlemen.
“Bad news for brokers! We have eliminated a major avenue of corruption by streamlining the transfer-posting system,” the Chief Minister said, adding that all transfers are now being processed digitally through the portal.
As per Sarma, the move is aimed at ensuring transparency, fairness and efficiency in administrative processes, adding, "The online system prevents undue influence and ensures that postings are carried out strictly as per established norms."
Swagata Satirtha marks a significant shift in how transfers are handled in Assam’s bureaucracy. The online platform has brought the transfer process for Grade III and Grade IV government employees under a single digital system, replacing the earlier manual method that was often criticised for delays and preferential treatment.
The initiative is being described as the country’s first fully digital and transparent transfer mechanism for government staff. Unlike partial reforms seen elsewhere, the system is designed to minimise discretion and curb political or external influence in postings, making the process more rule-based and accountable.