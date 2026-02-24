13,655 Assam artisans receive Rs 125.34 crore loans under PM Vishwakarma: Assam CM

Formally known as the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman Yojana, the initiative aims to improve the livelihoods of traditional artisans and craftspeople by upgrading their skills and expanding market access for their products and services. The scheme is designed to provide comprehensive, end-to-end support across various trades. It focuses on strengthening both rural and urban artisan ecosystems, with special emphasis on women’s empowerment and support for marginalised groups, including Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs, specially abled persons, transgender individuals, and residents of the North Eastern Region, island territories and hilly areas.