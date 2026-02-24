13,655 Assam artisans receive Rs 125.34 crore loans under PM Vishwakarma: Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that 13,655 artisans in Assam have received loans worth Rs 125.34 crore under the Centre’s PM Vishwakarma scheme, underscoring the government’s push to strengthen traditional livelihoods.
In a social media post, the chief minister highlighted that the scheme is providing robust skilling, modern tools and credit support to the state’s artisan community.
He said a total of 1.18 lakh artisans have been certified so far, while 92,851 beneficiaries have undergone training.
Sarma further added that 37,402 toolkits have been distributed to eligible artisans to help them upgrade their work and improve productivity.
"With 1.18 lakh artisans certified, 37,402 toolkits distributed & ₹125.34 cr in loans disbursed, Assam’s artisans are gaining robust skilling, modern tools & credit support under PM Vishwakarma. Empowering the Vishwakarmas of today, we are shaping a self-reliant tomorrow," Sarma said that stressing that the initiative is aimed at making traditional workers financially stronger and more competitive.
The PM Vishwakarma Scheme was launched on 17 September 2023, coinciding with Vishwakarma Day, with a total financial outlay of Rs 13,000 crore for the period from FY 2023–24 to FY 2027–28.
Formally known as the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman Yojana, the initiative aims to improve the livelihoods of traditional artisans and craftspeople by upgrading their skills and expanding market access for their products and services. The scheme is designed to provide comprehensive, end-to-end support across various trades. It focuses on strengthening both rural and urban artisan ecosystems, with special emphasis on women’s empowerment and support for marginalised groups, including Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs, specially abled persons, transgender individuals, and residents of the North Eastern Region, island territories and hilly areas.
The programme is jointly implemented by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and the Department of Financial Services under the Ministry of Finance, Government of India.
To ensure wider outreach, District Project Management Units (DPMUs) have been set up in most districts. These units are responsible for spreading awareness about the scheme, informing beneficiaries about training schedules and venues, coordinating with stakeholders, and monitoring training centres to ensure compliance with prescribed guidelines.
As of July 2025, a total of 497 DPMUs have been deployed, covering 618 districts across the country.