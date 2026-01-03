14 Naxalites Killed in Twin Encounters in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar Region

Bastar: At least 14 Naxalites were killed in two separate encounters with security forces in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh, officials said on Saturday.
The encounters took place during intelligence-based anti-Naxal operations launched by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) in Sukma and Bijapur districts.
In Sukma district, security forces came under fire while carrying out a search operation in a forested area under the Kistaram police station limits.
The operation was launched following specific inputs about the presence of armed ultras. A fierce exchange of fire ensued, in which 12 Naxalites were neutralised.
“An encounter broke out between the DRG and Naxals in the forest area under Kistaram. Twelve Naxals have been killed so far, and automatic weapons were recovered from the site,” Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan said.
In a separate incident in neighbouring Bijapur district, two Naxalites were killed during an early-morning operation jointly conducted by the DRG and Chhattisgarh Police.
Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) P Sundarraj said that the encounter began around 5 am in the southern part of the district.
“Intermittent firing between the DRG and Maoists has been continuing since early morning. During the search, bodies of two Maoists were recovered from the encounter site,” he added.
He further informed that security personnel also recovered several weapons from the encounter areas, including an SLR and 12-bore rifles.
Anti-Naxal operations have been stepped up across Chhattisgarh in line with the Union government’s push to eliminate Left-wing extremism, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah setting March 31 as the deadline to end Naxalism in the country.
According to official data, a total of 285 Naxalites have been killed in separate encounters across Chhattisgarh so far this year.