Assam Eviction Drive to Continue, Says CM Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the state government’s eviction drive against illegal encroachment and unlawful entrants will continue without pause and be carried out district by district.
Speaking to reporters on the issue, Sarma said that alongside eviction, authorities are identifying illegal entrants and deporting them swiftly to ensure safety, security and the rule of law.
He noted that while several individuals have already been removed, many more remain and the process will continue.
The chief minister further said eviction work is currently underway in Hojai district and will gradually expand to other districts, adding, "So far, the government has recovered around 1.6 lakh bighas of land, though the total area under illegal occupation is estimated to be nearly 12 lakh bighas."
Commenting on illegal immgrantion, Sarma also announced a new administrative measure to expedite action against them.
As per Sarma, under the new provision, a tribunal will no longer be required if a specific complaint is received. Instead, the deputy commissioner concerned will have the authority to take direct action and deport the individual within 24 hours.
Sarma also urged public cooperation and appealed to citizens to inform district authorities whenever such complaints arise, saying the government is committed to acting decisively and gradually addressing the issue across the state.