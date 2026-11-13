15-Year-Old Girl Found Dead at Home in Nagaon

Guwahati: A 15-year-old girl was found dead inside her home at Kadamoni Pathar village in Juria, Nagaon district, of Assam around 11 am on 13th November. Juria Police recovered the body and sent it to Nagaon Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination as an investigation began to establish the circumstances and cause of death.

As per information, the 15-year-old girl was found hanging inside her residence. Following information about the incident, Juria Police reached the location, recovered the body and initiated an investigation. A local magistrate also reached the scene following reports of the incident.

The team of Juria Police later sent the body to Nagaon Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The examination is expected to help establish the cause of death. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, and the investigation is ongoing.

As per family's statement , an argument reportedly took place between the girl and Fazul Haque earlier on the morning of 13th November . Haque is a resident of Nij Juria village. The family suspects that a relationship-related dispute may have preceded the girl's death.

However, no evidence or official confirmation has been provided establishing a connection between the reported argument and the death.

The allegation remains part of the family's account and should not be treated as an established finding. Juria Police recovered the girl's body after receiving information about the incident and began an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

The body was transported to Nagaon Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The medical examination is intended to establish the cause of death.

Police have not provided any direct statement regarding the findings of the investigation or the reported argument. The exact sequence of events leading to the girl's death remains to be established.

The post-mortem examination and ongoing police investigation are the next steps in establishing the circumstances surrounding the 15-year-old girl's death.

Further details about the cause of death and the investigation remain awaited.