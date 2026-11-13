Himanta Biswa Sarma Reviews Construction Progress of Shaheed Kanaklata Barua State University

Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Asam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed the construction progress of Shaheed Kanaklata Barua State University at Bholaguri Tea Estate in Gohpur, Biswanath district, on 13th November, directing officials to expedite infrastructure development and improve connectivity. The upcoming university has completed 25% of its construction work, according to the project update.

During today’s 13 visit to Bholaguri Tea Estate, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed the ongoing construction of Shaheed Kanaklata Barua State University.

The project has reached 25% completion, according to the update shared by the Chief Minister. He directed officials to accelerate the remaining infrastructure work and ensure that development progresses according to the university's proposed plans.

Sarma also emphasised improving connectivity to the upcoming institution. The proposed infrastructure includes a four-lane road linking the university with National Highway 15 (NH-15), as well as a railway overbridge.

The directions also cover preparation for the next stage of construction, with officials tasked with working on the DPR for the second phase. The Shaheed Kanaklata Barua State University project includes several major infrastructure components intended to support academic activities and campus facilities.

The proposed campus will feature academic buildings, separate boys' and girls' hostels and residential facilities. Connectivity is another major focus of the development plan. The proposed four-lane road connecting the campus with NH-15 and the construction of a railway overbridge form part of the associated infrastructure requirements.

Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, also directed officials to incorporate green and sustainable infrastructure into the campus development plans. These facilities are part of the broader plan to establish the university as a higher education institution offering courses aligned with Industry 4.0.

Sharing details of his visit on social media, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the university's proposed role in expanding educational opportunities for young people in Assam.

He says "In the heart of the state's cinematic birthplace, Assam's next gen university is taking shape bit by bit. Reviewed the progress of the Kanaklata University, which will be a hub of learning for courses aligned with Industry 4.0. A wave of opportunities await our youth, right here in home."

The Chief Minister's statement highlighted the institution's focus on Industry 4.0-aligned courses and its potential to provide new opportunities for Assam's youth. With construction reported at 25% completion as of 13th November, the next priority is accelerating infrastructure development and preparing the second phase. The connectivity improvements, including the proposed four-lane road and railway overbridge, also feature in the development plans.

The university's origins as a government priority date back to 2024, when Himanta Biswa Sarma shared its first architectural rendering and described it as one of the government's dream projects. The institution is being developed at Bholaguri Tea Estate in Gohpur, with plans for green infrastructure and courses aligned with Industry 4.0.