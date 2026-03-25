1500 MT High-Value Cargo Reaches Pandu from Kolkata via Indo-Bangladesh Waterway

Guwahati: A high-value consignment of construction materials weighing nearly 1,500 metric tonnes reached Pandu from Kolkata via inland waterways, underscoring the growing importance of river-based logistics for the Northeast.

The shipment moved through the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route, a key corridor that is increasingly being used to transport bulk and high-value cargo efficiently.

The consignment, shipped by Tata Steel Ltd. for Larsen & Toubro Ltd. in Guwahati, comprised 23,980 bags of granulated blast furnace slag weighing about 1,199 MT, along with 300 MT of TMT bars. Also, cargo was transported by tug MV Trishul with barges D.B. Dikhu and D.B. Ajay, navigating river stretches that connect eastern India with the Brahmaputra valley.

According to the officials, such movements reduce dependence on long-haul road transport, cutting transit time, fuel consumption, and logistics costs while also easing highway congestion. The use of inland waterways is particularly beneficial for heavy industrial cargo that requires economical and environmentally sustainable transport.

The operation was facilitated by the Inland Waterways Authority of India, which has been strengthening terminal infrastructure, night navigation facilities, and cargo handling capacity. Authorities noted that increased use of waterways is expected to boost regional trade, support infrastructure projects, and enhance multimodal connectivity across the Northeast.