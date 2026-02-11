Guwahati: ODC consignment for Tata Semiconductor unit reaches Pandu via Inland Waterways

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a significant boost to inland water transport and green logistics, the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has successfully facilitated the movement of a major Over Dimensional Cargo (ODC) consignment through National Waterway–2.

According to an official press note, an ODC consignment weighing 189.260 metric tonnes, meant to strengthen Assam’s emerging semiconductor ecosystem, reached Pandu on Tuesday. The consignment is destined for the Tata Semiconductor Assembly unit at Morigaon.

The cargo began its journey from Diamond Harbour and is being transported by the vessel MV Chitrangada through the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route (IBPR), entering Assam via Dhubri. It is scheduled to be unloaded at Silghat before being moved onwards to its final destination.

IWAI officials stated that the successful transportation of such heavy and specialized cargo highlights the increasing reliability of inland waterways as a smooth, cost-effective and environmentally sustainable logistics alternative, especially for infrastructure and industrial projects.

