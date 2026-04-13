166 detained in Manipur for curfew violations

Imphal: At least 166 persons were detained in Manipur for alleged violations of Section 35 of BNSS and curfew restrictions as security forces intensified enforcement drives across the state, Manipur Police on Saturday.
Security forces have also set up 110 naka/check points across both hill and valley districts and are continuing search operations and area domination in fringe and vulnerable areas
"A total of 110 Nakas/Check points were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hills and the valley, and 166 persons were detained in connection with under section 35 BNSS / curfew violations," Manipur Police wrote on X.
In Bishnupur district, a coordinated cordon and search operation was carried out on April 12 by Manipur Police along with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Army units.
The operation began at 7 am and continued till 10 am, covering Tronglaobi Makha Leikai, Tronglaobi Gurukhana, Tronglaobi Moirangpokpa, Gelmol, Uyungmakhong and Upper Canal area.
The drives are part of ongoing efforts to strengthen security and maintain law and order across sensitive and vulnerable locations in the state.