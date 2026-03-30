Manipur Police Arrest PLA Extortionist and UPPK Cadre in Separate Operations

Manipur Police have arrested two individuals linked to banned militant outfits in separate operations, the force confirmed in an official press release.
One arrest involves an alleged extortionist connected to the Revolutionary People's Front (RPF) and its armed wing, the People's Liberation Army (PLA), while the second targets an active cadre of the United People's Party of Kangleipak (UPPK).
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The first arrest took place on Saturday. The detained individual was identified as Thokchom Kheljit Meitei, alias Canny, aged 48, a resident of Naoremthong Khumanthem Leikai under the Lamphel Police Station jurisdiction.
Police described him as an active cadre of the RPF/PLA who was engaged in extortion activities. A mobile phone was recovered from him at the time of his arrest.
In a separate operation, security forces arrested Kharibam Boynao Meitei, alias Lamngakpa, aged 32, from his residence at Ishingthembi Mapal Leikai under the Sagolmang Police Station in Imphal East district.
He was identified as an active cadre of the UPPK, another proscribed outfit operating in the state.