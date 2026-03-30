Manipur Police Arrest PLA Extortionist and UPPK Cadre in Separate Operations

Manipur Police have arrested two individuals linked to banned militant outfits in separate operations, the force confirmed in an official press release.

One arrest involves an alleged extortionist connected to the Revolutionary People's Front (RPF) and its armed wing, the People's Liberation Army (PLA), while the second targets an active cadre of the United People's Party of Kangleipak (UPPK).

Also Read: RPF/PLA Cadre Arrested, Heroin and Arms Seized in Manipur