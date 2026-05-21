16th Assam Assembly Begins; Himanta Biswa Sarma Sworn in for Sixth Consecutive Term from Jalukbari

The first session of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly commenced today, marking the formal beginning of the new government’s legislative term. The four-day session, scheduled from May 21 to May 26, opened with full ceremonial proceedings at the Assembly Secretariat, which was fully prepared to conduct the inaugural sittings.

The day began on a solemn note with the rendition of Vande Mataram, followed by the National Anthem Jana Gana Mana and the Assam State Anthem O Mur Apunar Desh, setting a dignified tone for the new House.

One of the key highlights of the opening day was the oath-taking ceremony for newly elected MLAs, administered by Pro-tem Speaker Chandra Mohan Patowary. Legislators from across constituencies arrived early to collect identity cards and complete formalities before taking their oaths as members of the House.

Among the prominent moments of the day, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took oath as a Member of the Legislative Assembly for his sixth consecutive term from the Jalukbari constituency. His oath-taking drew attention as he reaffirmed his long-standing electoral mandate and continued role in the state’s legislative and executive leadership.

In a brief reflection after the ceremony, Sarma expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him by the people of Jalukbari and emphasised his commitment to actively participating in the proceedings of the House. He noted his expectation of “healthy deliberations” with fellow legislators as the Assembly begins its new term.

With legislative formalities underway and new members sworn in, the session is expected to focus on both procedural transitions and the initial outlines of the government’s agenda for the coming term.