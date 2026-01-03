Conrad Sangma Pays Last Respects to First Garo IPS Mama Skylance G. Momin

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Friday paid rich tributes to Mama Skylance G. Momin, remembering him as a pioneering officer and a guiding force for the Garo community.
In a message shared on social media, Sangma said Mama Momin was the first Garo officer of the Meghalaya Police Service and later became the first Garo to be nominated to the Indian Police Service, setting a landmark example of service and leadership.
"Paid my last respects to Mama Skylance G. Momin. Mama was not only a pioneer, the first Garo MPS officer and the first Garo nominated as an IPS officer but was also a guiding light for our community. His life was rooted in service, humility, and an unwavering commitment to justice," Sangma wrote on X.
The Chief Minister also recalled that Mama Momin’s life was marked by humility, dedication to public service and a firm commitment to justice.
He said the late officer worked tirelessly for the welfare of the Nokmas and remained deeply devoted to preserving and protecting Garo culture and identity.
"What we will always remember most is his dedication to uplifting the Nokmas and his deep love for preserving and protecting Garo culture and identity," he added.
Sangma further said that Mama Momin’s contributions have left a lasting impact on the community and that his legacy would continue to inspire future generations. He added that the late officer would always be remembered with respect for the path he paved through his service and values.
"His legacy lives on in the lives he touched and the path he paved for future generations. He will always be remembered and deeply respected," Sangma concluded.