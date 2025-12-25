18 Foreign Nationals Caught and Sent Back: Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that 18 foreign nationals who had entered the state illegally were apprehended and sent back, underscoring the government’s strict stance on infiltration.
In a post on social media platform X, Sarma said the individuals were detected and deported, though he did not disclose details about their nationality or point of origin.
The chief minister also said Assam remained alert and firm in dealing with illegal entry.
"They dream of starving India & taking over Assam & North-East. Meanwhile in Assam, we’re busy feeding development, driving growth and sending 18 illegals on an all-expense-paid exit tour back to their hell hole. Too bad for them: Assam isn’t hungry, just vigilant and decisive! Sarma wrote on X.
Assam shares a 267.5-kilometre international border with Bangladesh, spanning the districts of Sribhumi, Cachar, Dhubri and South Salmara-Mankachar. The state has an Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Sutarkandi in Sribhumi district, one of three such facilities along the India-Bangladesh border in the Northeast.
The other two ICPs are located at Dawki in Meghalaya and Akhaura in Tripura.
Earlier, Assam Police had said that the state force, in coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF), would take all necessary steps under the law to prevent any attempt by non-Indians to enter the country from Bangladesh, especially in the wake of political unrest in the neighbouring nation last year.
At the same time, authorities had clarified that Indian passport holders would be allowed to return from Bangladesh through designated entry points in the state.