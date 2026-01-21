18 Illegal Immigrants from Bangladesh Nabbed in Meghalaya

Shillong: Eighteen illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and seven Indian nationals who allegedly helped them cross the border were arrested in Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills district in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.
According to Police, a vehicle was intercepted at Amlarem around 3 am following a chase from Lad Demthring. Four Bangladeshi nationals were found in the vehicle, which was being driven by a man from Dawki.
In another operation at Lad Demthring, two suspected Indian touts, identified as Meban Dkhar and Melari Rasmut, were arrested from a separate vehicle.
Based on inputs provided by the detained touts, police learned that three more vehicles carrying illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were travelling from Jowai towards Dawki.
Following the development, a check post was immediately set up at the Amlarem market, where the three vehicles were intercepted.
The vehicles were found to be carrying 14 Bangladeshi nationals, police said.
“In total, 18 Bangladeshi nationals, two Indian touts and five drivers were apprehended. Five vehicles were also seized,” news agencies quoted Superintendent of Police Jagpal Dhanoa Singh as saying.
A case has been registered under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, he added.
Singh also thanked the Village Defence Parties and the headman of Demthring village for their assistance in the operation.