Manik Saha Hails PM Modi’s Leadership, Credits Centre’s Support for Tripura’s Progress

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Centre’s continued focus on inclusive development in the state.
Reacting to the Prime Minister’s message on Tripura’s Statehood Day, Saha said Modi’s leadership and regular engagement with the Northeast had played a key role in addressing long-pending challenges and bringing the region closer to the national mainstream.
“My heartfelt thanks and regards to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for extending warm greetings on the occasion of Statehood Day of Tripura, reaffirming the Centre’s steadfast commitment to inclusive development, enhanced connectivity, peace, and prosperity in the northeast,” Saha wrote on X.
In a separate post, Saha highlighted the impact of the Prime Minister’s consistent backing for the state.
“Your constant affection, reassuring presence, and visionary leadership have healed old wounds and ignited new dreams in the hearts of our people. Tripura has found not just development under your guidance, but dignity, confidence, and hope for a brighter tomorrow,” he added.
In his message to the people of Tripura, Modi noted that for decades the Northeast, including Tripura, had remained on the margins of national development.
He said his government had worked to change that reality by improving connectivity, reducing physical and emotional distances, and strengthening ties with the people of the region.
“I consider it an honour that our government received the opportunity to change this reality by bridging distances, strengthening emotional bonds and striking a chord with the people of this region,” the Prime Minister said.
In a letter addressed to Saha, Modi also underlined the role of what he described as “double-engine governments” in Tripura’s progress. He said that over the last eight years, coordinated efforts by the NDA government at the Centre and the state government had driven the state’s transformation.