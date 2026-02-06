18 Killed in Meghalaya Coal Mine Blast; PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia, CM Orders Probe

Shillong/New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief over the tragic dynamite blast at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district that claimed 18 lives.
“Pained by the mishap in East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest,” the Prime Minister said in a post on X.
Announcing financial assistance, Modi said, “An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000.”
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma also conveyed his condolences and announced strict action against those responsible for the incident.
“Profoundly saddened by the tragic coal mine incident in East Jaintia Hills. My deepest sympathies are with the families who have lost their loved ones in this unfortunate tragedy,” Sangma said.
He added that the state government has ordered a thorough probe into the blast.
“The Government of Meghalaya has ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the incident. Accountability will be fixed, and those responsible will face strict legal action. There will be no compromise when it comes to the safety of lives,” the chief minister said, assuring that the state stands in solidarity with the affected families.
At least 18 coal mine workers were killed in a powerful explosion at an illegal mining site in Meghalaya on Thursday, triggering a major rescue operation in the remote Tashkhai area.
Initial reports said the blast took place inside an illegal coal mine at Mynsyngat in the Thangsko area, where several labourers were working at the time of the incident. Authorities believe that most of the victims were migrant workers from Assam.
Meghalaya Police immediately launched rescue and search operations, deploying multiple teams to the site to assess the situation and retrieve those trapped inside the mine.
According to preliminary information, one of the deceased workers has been identified as a resident of Bihara village in Assam’s Katigorah area.
East Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar said that 16 bodies have been recovered so far, adding that rescue operations are being carried out on a war footing.
Officials fear that more bodies may still be trapped beneath the debris inside the mine.
The explosion led to a large-scale emergency response, with police and rescue personnel continuing search operations at the site as efforts to recover victims remain underway.