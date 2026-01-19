Meghalaya: Justice Katakey seeks report after Hojai man dies in illegal coal mine in EJH

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The death of a 48-year-old labourer from Assam’s Hojai district inside a coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills (EJH) has once again exposed the lethal reality of illegal mining in the district, prompting police to seal the pit. The incident, reported on January 14 at Umthe under Sutnga Elaka, has drawn the attention of Justice B.P. Katakey (Retired), who has sought a detailed report from the Superintendent of Police, East Jaintia Hills, amid mounting concerns that unlawful coal extraction continues unabated despite repeated court orders and official assurances.

The deceased has been identified as (L) Mosaid Ali (48), son of Riyasad Ali, a resident of Jamuna Moudanga, Nagaon, in Hojai district of Assam. Details of the incident surfaced during a review meeting chaired by Justice Katakey, who was appointed by the Meghalaya High Court to head the committee monitoring coal transportation and allied issues in the state.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Justice Katakey said he had received preliminary information about the fatality through official channels. “I received information about an incident that has occurred again in East Jaintia Hills district, which resulted in the death of a person from Hojai district in Assam. As per the information, it happened on January 14,” he said.

He said that immediately after receiving the information, he approached the police to verify its authenticity. “I requested the police department to apprise me whether that information was correct or not. I have been informed today that such an incident has occurred and that a case has been registered. The death of the person has been confirmed and they are investigating the matter,” Justice Katakey stated, confirming that the case has now been officially acknowledged and is under investigation.

Justice Katakey further revealed that video material linked to the incident is also being examined by the authorities. “I have also received video clips sent to me about another incident, possibly a blast incident, which they are verifying. In all probability, they will be able to inform me whether it relates to the January 14 incident, an earlier incident, or whether it is linked to coal mining activities. Within a day or two, they will inform me,” he said, indicating that the scope of the probe could expand depending on the findings.

Senior officials, including the Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police of East Jaintia Hills, were present at the review meeting. Justice Katakey said preliminary verbal inputs from the district administration clearly point towards illegal mining. “The January 14 incident is related to illegal coal mining activities. When asked, the Superintendent of Police informed me verbally, but I am expecting a report by Monday,” he added, stressing the need for a formal written report.

Placing the incident within the larger judicial framework, Justice Katakey explained that the meeting was convened to assess the ground situation in light of his earlier report to the High Court and subsequent court directions. “My meeting relates to taking overall stock of what is going on, in pursuance of my last report submitted to the High Court and also the High Court’s orders. As usual, the whole effort is to stop illegal coal mining activities,” he said.

Justice Katakey also disclosed that he has separately sought a detailed report from the East Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police regarding a blast incident reported on December 23, 2025, as part of the committee’s continuing assessment of hazards linked to illegal coal mining in the district. Emphasizing the seriousness of that episode, he said, “One thing is sure: there was a blast incident somewhere in East Jaintia Hills district on December 23, 2025. If it is related to coal mining activities, then I will pursue the matter.”

