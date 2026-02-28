18 Meghalaya Departments Fail to Submit 777 Utilisation Certificates, Says CAG

Shillong: The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has raised concerns over financial reporting in the Government of Meghalaya after finding that 18 departments did not submit 777 Utilisation Certificates (UCs) for grants-in-aid.
In its latest report, the national auditor said the pending certificates involve funds totalling Rs 5,428.54 crore up to the end of the 2024–25 financial year. Of these, 369 UCs amounting to Rs 2,489.19 crore were already overdue by March 2024, while another 408 certificates worth Rs 2,939.35 crore are due by March 2025.
Utilisation Certificates are required to confirm that government funds released under various schemes have been spent for the purposes approved.
The CAG cautioned that delays in submitting these documents create uncertainty over whether the money shown in the Finance Accounts actually reached beneficiaries or was used as intended.
"To the extent of non-submission of UCs, there is a risk that the amount shown in Finance Accounts might not have reached the beneficiaries/been spent for the purposes for which it has been granted/sanctioned," it added.
The audit observation points to gaps in compliance and may lead to calls for stricter monitoring and timely submission of financial documents by the concerned departments.