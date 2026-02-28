18 Meghalaya Departments Fail to Submit 777 Utilisation Certificates, Says CAG

"Eighteen departments did not submit 777 numbers of Utilisation Certificates (UCs) amounting to Rs 5,428.54 crore before closing of the financial year 2024-25. Out of these 777 numbers of Us outstanding, 369 numbers amounting to Rs 2,489.19 crore were due for submission by March 2024 and the balance 408 numbers amounting to Rs 2,939.35 crore were due for submission by March 2025," the CAG said in its report.