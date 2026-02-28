Assam Police Seize Drugs Worth Rs 5.93 Crore in Two Operations; Three Arrested

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the Assam Police carried out two successful anti-drug operations in Paschim Boragaon and Patharkandi, recovering narcotics worth around Rs 5.93 crore and arresting three persons.
According to the Chief Minister, the coordinated drives led to the seizure of 83,399 Yaba tablets and 10 kg of cannabis.
He reiterated the state government’s firm stance against drug trafficking, asserting that offenders would find “nowhere to hide.”
"2 operations, 1 message : From highways to homes - nowhere to hide for drug traffickers," he wrote on X.
Sarma commended the efforts of Assam Police, Guwahati Police and the Patharkandi police team for the successful operations, describing the crackdown as part of the ongoing campaign against narcotics in the state.
Further investigation is underway.
On Thursday, Assam Police had a large quantity of suspected contraband drugs and illegal liquor from concealed compartments in vehicles during two separate operations.
According to the Chief Minister, police recovered 80,000 Yaba tablets valued at around Rs 4 crore from a specially built secret chamber inside a vehicle at Bagori.
Two persons were arrested in connection with the seizure.
"Hidden compartments in cars won’t hide crime. Bagori - 80,000 Yaba tablets (~₹4 cr) recovered from a secret chamber, 2 Arrests," Sarma wrote on X.