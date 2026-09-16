2. 8 Million Views: Zubeen Garg’s ‘Roi Roi Binale’ Creates History on YouTube

Guwahati: Zubeen Garg’s final film, Roi Roi Binale, has created history on YouTube after attracting more than 2. 8 million viewers within just a few hours of its online release. The film was made available for free on YouTube on 15th September at exactly 3:15 pm, allowing fans to watch Zubeen Garg’s final cinematic work without any charge. The film is reportedly being streamed through the YouTube channels of Zeal Creation and NK Bigstar.

The free online release has drawn a strong response from fans, with the film crossing the 2-million-view mark within hours of its premiere. The development highlights the continued popularity of Zubeen Garg’s work among audiences in Assam and beyond.

The digital release comes just four days before the first death anniversary of Zubeen Garg, who passed away in Singapore on 19th September . "Roi Roi Binale" had earlier enjoyed a successful theatrical run and is now reaching a wider audience through its free YouTube release, giving Zubeen fans an opportunity to revisit Zubeen Garg’s final film.