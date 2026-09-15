Zubeen Garg’s Film ‘Roi Roi Binale’ Released Free on YouTube

Guwahati: Zubeen Garg’s final film, Roi Roi Binale, is now available to watch for free on YouTube, giving fans an opportunity to revisit the late Assamese artist’s final cinematic work. Today, the film was uploaded at exactly at 3:15pm and is reportedly being streamed through the YouTube channels of Zeal Creation and NK Bigstar.

The online release comes just four days before the first death anniversary of Zubeen Garg and is expected to hold special significance for his millions of Zubeen fans. The singer, actor and filmmaker remains one of the most influential figures in Assamese music and cinema.

Roi Roi Binale had earlier achieved a landmark box-office run, reportedly earning around Rs 32 crore and becoming the highest-grossing film in the history of Assamese cinema.

The Assam government had also announced that Rs 2.90 crore, representing its share of State GST collected from the film, would be transferred to the Kalaguru Foundation, established in memory of Zubeen Garg.

The free online release is expected to be an emotional occasion for fans as they remember the artist and celebrate his enduring contribution to Assamese culture and cinema.