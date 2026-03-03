2.045 kg Crystal Meth Worth Rs 1.63 Crore Seized in Aizawl; Two Held

"The 34th Assam Rifles seized 2.045 kgs of Crystal Meth (valued at ₹ 1,63,60,000/-). The contraband item was concealed inside packets of Refined Chinese Tea and was recovered from the possession of Lianthangpuia (48) s/o S.K.Khuala (L) of Khatla South, Aizawl and Lalbiakmuani (52) d/o R.Lalramliana (L) of Khatla North, Aizawl, at Tuikhuahtlang, Aizawl," the police wrote on micro-blogging site X.