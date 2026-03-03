2.045 kg Crystal Meth Worth Rs 1.63 Crore Seized in Aizawl; Two Held

Aizawl: Mizoram Police on Monday said it seized 2.045 kg of crystal meth worth over Rs 1.63 crore in the state capital during a joint operation.
According to Police, personnel of the Assam Rifles seized the contraband at Tuikhuahtlang in Aizawl. The drugs were allegedly concealed inside packets labelled as refined Chinese tea.
Two individuals — Lianthangpuia (48) of Khatla South and Lalbiakmuani (52) of Khatla North — were taken into custody in connection with the case.
"The 34th Assam Rifles seized 2.045 kgs of Crystal Meth (valued at ₹ 1,63,60,000/-). The contraband item was concealed inside packets of Refined Chinese Tea and was recovered from the possession of Lianthangpuia (48) s/o S.K.Khuala (L) of Khatla South, Aizawl and Lalbiakmuani (52) d/o R.Lalramliana (L) of Khatla North, Aizawl, at Tuikhuahtlang, Aizawl," the police wrote on micro-blogging site X.
Police further said that a case (No. 8/26 dated February 24, 2026) has been registered under Sections 22(c) and 29(1) of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway.
The latest operation is part of intensified efforts by Mizoram Police to curb the trafficking of illegal drugs and narcotic substances in the state.
In February this year, the Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Zokhawthar Police, seized methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 47.74 crore in Mizoram’s Zokhawthar area and arrested one person.
The recovery was made on February 21 near Crossing Point-III, where security personnel intercepted a suspect and recovered 15.916 kg of methamphetamine tablets during the operation.
In a post on microblogging platform X, the force said the operation was launched on the basis of specific intelligence inputs and reiterated its commitment to checking drug trafficking along the Indo-Myanmar border.