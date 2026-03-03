Arunachal Cabinet Clears Major Education Reforms, New Finance Posts Approved

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet Monday approved five major reforms aimed at overhauling the state’s education system and measures to strengthen administrative efficiency and media governance.
The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu.
According to the Chief Minister, the education reforms are designed to modernise the sector and improve transparency.
The Cabinet approved the introduction of a technology-driven and transparent transfer and posting system in the Education Department, along with structured recruitment of qualified Physical Education Teachers.
In a significant academic measure, the government also cleared the grant of Professorship to government college teachers in line with UGC Regulations, 2018. The recruitment rules for college principals have been amended to align with University Grants Commission norms.
Additionally, the Cabinet approved rationalisation of the reservation policy for Diploma, PCM, PCB and allied seats to promote merit while ensuring equitable access.
Khandu said the Cabinet also took key decisions to promote fairness and equity for government employees, reaffirming the government’s commitment to employee welfare, administrative justice and improved morale across departments.
In the media sector, the Cabinet approved the Draft Arunachal Pradesh Press Accreditation Rules, 2025. The proposed framework seeks to create a transparent and streamlined accreditation system, encourage professional and ethical standards, and establish a modern and accountable media ecosystem in the state.
The Cabinet further approved the creation of 15 new posts under the Arunachal Pradesh Finance and Accounts Service cadre in the Department of Finance, Planning and Investment.
The new positions include five posts of Senior Finance and Accounts Officer and ten posts of Finance and Accounts Officer/Treasury Officer.
The decisions are expected to strengthen governance, improve institutional capacity and support long-term administrative reforms in the state.