24 Child Labourers from Tripura Rescued in Arunachal Pradesh

Agartala: Twenty-four child labourers who had gone missing from Kailashahar’s Kalishashan area and Rangrung Tea Garden in Tripura’s Unakoti district have been traced and rescued from Arunachal Pradesh, police said on Thursday.
Unakoti Superintendent of Police Sudhambika R said the children were found in Siang district and are currently under the care of the Arunachal Pradesh Police.
The SP said the rescue operation was started soon after a missing complaint was filed at Kailashahar Police Station on December 23. The complaint was lodged by Vinita Sabar, a resident of Ramdhun, stating that around 24 children had gone missing from the area.
“An FIR was registered immediately and investigation was taken up without delay,” Sudhambika R said.
During the investigation, police tracked mobile phone locations, which showed that the children had been taken to Arunachal Pradesh. Their location was later traced to the Boleng Police Station area in Siang district.
After this, Unakoti district police contacted the Arunachal Pradesh Police and shared the details. The Officer-in-Charge of Kailashahar police station coordinated with his counterpart in Boleng. Senior officers from both states were also in touch.
The SP said the Tripura DGP spoke to the DGP of Arunachal Pradesh, following which the local police there carried out a search operation and traced all 24 children.
“All the children have been rescued safely and are under police supervision,” she said, adding that steps are being taken to bring them back to Tripura after completing legal formalities.
The rescue has brought relief to families in the affected areas. The issue had earlier reached the Tripura government, with Labour Minister Tinku Roy writing to Arunachal Pradesh Labour Minister Nyato Dukam on December 23, seeking urgent help.
In his letter, Roy said children and some adult labourers from Rangrung Tea Garden and the Kalishashan area were taken to Arunachal Pradesh after being promised work, wages and benefits. However, the families later alleged that they were denied their entitlements and made to live in poor conditions.
The minister had asked for immediate steps to ensure their safety and return.