Assam Bhojpuri Sanmilan Condemns ‘Go Back’ and Racist Remarks Against Karbi Community

West Karbi Anglong: The Assam Bhojpuri Sanmilan on Thursday strongly condemned the use of derogatory and racist remarks such as “go back” and references to “Chinese” against the indigenous Karbi community in connection with the recent unrest in West Karbi Anglong.

Addressing a press conference in Lanka, leaders of the organisation said such language against the Karbis, the sons of the soil of Karbi Anglong, is unacceptable and deeply condemnable. The Sanmilan urged the state government to take strict action against those responsible for making hateful and inflammatory comments. It also stated that it stands by the rule of law and will support any action taken through due legal process.

The organisation also referred to the incident involving the vandalisation of a Chhath Puja pandal, alleging that a third party may have been responsible, and demanded a thorough investigation and appropriate government action in the matter. The Sanmilan criticised the police and district administration, saying that greater alertness at the right time could have prevented the situation from deteriorating.

Highlighting the losses suffered during the clashes, the Assam Bhojpuri Sanmilan demanded compensation for families whose houses and property were destroyed in the violence. It appealed to citizens’ groups and civil society in Assam to come forward to ensure such incidents are not repeated in the future.

Speaking on behalf of the Bhojpuri-speaking community in Assam, Sanmilan president Narendra Prakash Chauhan said that Bhojpuri residents must maintain a strong bond with Assam’s land and people, contribute positively to the state’s social fabric, and play a role in building Assam. He emphasised the need to respect the Assamese language, culture, and the rights of indigenous communities.

Calling for peace and harmony, the organisation appealed to all sections of society to reject hate, avoid provocation, and work together to restore trust and communal harmony in the state.