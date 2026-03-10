24-hour Curfew Imposed in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills Over Law and Order Situation

Shillong: The district administration in West Garo Hills, Meghalaya, has imposed a 24-hour curfew across the district following concerns about the law and order situation and the possibility of disturbances.
The order was issued on Tuesday by District Magistrate Vibhor Aggarwal under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.
The step was taken after reports suggested that the situation could lead to unrest and pose a threat to human life and property.
According to the notification, the curfew came into effect at 12:00 am on March 10 and will remain in force till 12:00 am on March 11. During this period, people have been asked to stay indoors and movement outside homes has been restricted across the district.
The administration said the restriction has been imposed as a precautionary measure to maintain public order and prevent any disturbance in the area.
However, the curfew order allows certain exemptions.
Police and security personnel on duty, magistrates and government officials carrying out official work, medical staff, ambulances, emergency services and those involved in essential services notified by the administration will be allowed to move during the curfew.
Authorities have directed law enforcement agencies and executive magistrates in the district to ensure that the order is implemented strictly.
The administration has also warned that anyone violating the curfew order will face legal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other relevant provisions of law.
The measure has been taken to ensure public safety and maintain peace in the district.