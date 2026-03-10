ASMITA League can boost India’s Olympic medal tally: MoS Raksha Khadse

She added that the initiative is helping identify talent from grassroots levels, including rural, tribal and school backgrounds. “ASMITA is helping us identify talent from the grassroots, from rural, tribal, school-level background. When participation increases, talent pool increases, competition gets better and then medal count also improves. If more women start taking up sports, we will improve our performance in big events. So, ASMITA in a way is a catalyst in improving medal count at international competitions like Olympics,” she said.