25 acres of encroached land cleared in Biswanath: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that 25 acres of land were cleared from encroachment during an eviction drive in Biswanath district.
Sharing the update on social media, the Chief Minister said the land was reclaimed as part of the state government’s ongoing campaign to remove illegal encroachments.
“Adding another 25 acres to our list of reclaimed lands. In Biswanath, as our men and machines rolled on, we reclaimed 25 acres of land which were encroached upon by anti-Assam elements,” Sarma said in the post.
He also reiterated the government’s stance on reclaiming encroached land, stating that the approach remains focused on freeing every inch of land belonging to the state.
Earlier this month, Sarma had informed that the Assam government has been carrying out eviction drives across several districts to recover government land from alleged encroachers.
Speaking to reporters, he said the government has so far reclaimed nearly 50,000 acres of land from alleged infiltrators and returned it for public use. He also indicated that the drive would intensify if the ruling party wins another mandate in the 2026 Assembly elections.
“The Assam government has so far reclaimed 50,000 acres of land from infiltrators and dedicated it to the public. If the public wishes, with a single vote of theirs, another 50,000 acres will be freed from infiltrators,” Sarma said, underlining the state’s commitment to protecting public property.