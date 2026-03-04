50,000 Acres Reclaimed from Alleged Infiltrators, Vows More Evictions if Re-Elected in 2026: Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said his government has reclaimed nearly 50,000 acres of land from alleged infiltrators and returned it for public use, asserting that the eviction drive would intensify if the ruling party secures another mandate in the 2026 Assembly elections.
Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister stated that the state’s ongoing land recovery operations reflect its commitment to protecting public property.
“The Assam government has so far reclaimed 50,000 acres of land from infiltrators and dedicated it to the public. If the public wishes, with a single vote of theirs, another 50,000 acres will be freed from infiltrators,” he said.
A week earlier, Sarma had indicated that the Bharatiya Janata Party government would target the clearance of five lakh bighas of allegedly encroached land over the next five years, should it return to power for a third straight term in the state.
Addressing a foundation-laying ceremony for the 10th Battalion headquarters of the Assam Police, the Chief Minister outlined what he described as significant progress in eviction efforts carried out over the past five years. According to him, around 1.5 lakh bighas of land have been cleared of encroachments during this period.
He pointed to a recent operation at Kachutoli, where approximately 708 bighas were said to be under encroachment. Of this, nearly 700 bighas have now been recovered, he added.
Providing a broader breakdown, Sarma said the state has reclaimed nearly 1.10 lakh bighas of forest land, 26,000 bighas of government land, and about 7,000 bighas of VGR/PGR land from alleged illegal occupants in the last five years.
With the 2026 Assam Assembly elections approaching, the Chief Minister reiterated that action would continue against what he termed “illegal Bangladeshis” residing in the state.
He maintained that land protection and enforcement measures would remain a key priority of his administration in the coming years.