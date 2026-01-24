25 Acres of Illegal Poppy Crops Destroyed in Manipur

Imphal: Security forces in Manipur, in coordination with the forest department, carried out large-scale operations on Thursday to destroy 25 acres of illegal poppy cultivation across two districts, police said.
According to Manipur Police, teams comprising security personnel, including the Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB), along with forest officials, destroyed around 15 acres of illicit poppy crops at the Zoukhonuam Hill range under Singngat police station in Churachandpur district.
"On 23.01.2026, security forces including NAB and forest department destroyed approximately 15 acres of illegal poppy cultivation at Zoukhonuam Hill range under Singngat-PS, Churachandpur district," the Police wrote on X.
In a separate operation on the same day, security forces and forest department officials, accompanied by an executive magistrate, eradicated approximately 10 acres of poppy cultivation at the Shirong Hill Range under Phaibung police station in Senapati district.
Police said three huts found at the plantation site were also set on fire during the operation.
"On 23.01.2026, security forces and forest department along with executive magistrate destroyed approximately 10 acres of poppy cultivation at Shirong Hill Range, Phaibung-PS, Senapati district. Three huts found at the plantation site were also burnt," Police said.
The drive forms part of the state’s ongoing crackdown on illegal poppy cultivation, which authorities say fuels narcotics trafficking and poses serious environmental and law-and-order challenges.
Further action will be taken against those involved, police added.
Earlier last week, in a major anti-narcotics operation, Central and state security forces destroyed more than 306 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in Manipur’s hilly Kangpokpi district within a span of six days, thwarting attempts to produce opium worth several crores of rupees.
The joint drive was conducted between January 12 and January 17 by Central and state forces along with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the state Forest Department.
Officials said the coordinated operation resulted in the eradication of over 306 acres of illicit poppy fields across multiple locations in the district.