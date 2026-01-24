Assam woman arrested in Delhi for using forged foreign embassy number plates

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested a woman for allegedly using forged foreign embassy number plates to move unhindered through high-security diplomatic zones in the national capital.
As per reports, the arrest was made on January 15 after the Anti-Extortion and Kidnapping Cell received a specific input.
Police intercepted the woman in the Vasant Vihar area as she was about to drive the vehicle, and a search of the car led to the recovery of an additional fake embassy number plate.
She was unable to produce any valid diplomatic ownership papers.
During questioning, the accused allegedly confessed that she used embassy-style number plates to bypass routine police checks and gain easy access to restricted areas, including embassy zones. She told investigators that she had purchased an Innova car from a foreign embassy in November 2024 but did not complete the registration process in her name.
The embassy later lodged a complaint at Chanakyapuri police station regarding the vehicle.
According to police, the woman deliberately fabricated number plates resembling diplomatic registrations to impersonate an embassy official and circulate freely in sensitive areas of New Delhi.
Officials said the timing of the incident, close to Republic Day, makes the case particularly significant from a national security standpoint.
The accused, a resident of Guwahati in Assam, claimed to be a graduate and projected herself as an all-India secretary of a political party.
She also told police that she had previously worked as a consultant with a foreign embassy and is currently involved in consultancy work for foreign students, especially African nationals, seeking admission to a university in Meghalaya.
A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Police have seized the vehicle, three forged embassy number plates, a mobile phone and sale-related documents.
The accused has been remanded to six days of police custody, while her digital footprint and possible links are being examined.
Further investigation is underway to determine whether the act was part of a larger network or involved any anti-national activity.