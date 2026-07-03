2.5 Million Devotees Register as Amarnath Yatra 2026 Starts From Today

Guwahati: The annual Amarnath Yatra has commenced from today, under extensive security arrangements, with thousands of pilgrims embarking on the sacred journey to the Amarnath Cave Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir.

This year's pilgrimage is being conducted through the traditional Pahalgam route as well as the shorter Baltal route, with security forces implementing round-the-clock security measures to ensure the safety of devotees. A multi-layered security blanket has been put in place from Jammu to the holy cave shrine, with the Pahalgam route remaining under 24-hour surveillance.

The CRPF, along with other security agencies, has deployed nearly 15,000 police officer across the pilgrimage routes to safeguard pilgrims and maintain law and order throughout the yatra.

As per security team, around 2.5 million devotees have registered for the 2026 Amarnath Yatra, reflecting the immense religious significance of the annual pilgrimage dedicated to Lord Shiva. Security team have also strengthened surveillance, traffic management and emergency response systems along both routes to facilitate the smooth movement of pilgrims.