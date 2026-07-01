Jammu and Kashmir Tightens Security Ahead of Amarnath Yatra Beginning July 3

SRINAGAR: With the annual Shri Amarnath Yatra scheduled to commence on July 3, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have intensified their preparations, conducting anti-terror mock drills and deploying a multi-layered security grid across the yatra routes.

In Srinagar, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with paramilitary forces, conducted an anti-terror mock drill on Tuesday at the newly constructed Yatri Nivas, Shri Prem Garg Bhawan, located at the Pathan Chowk Base Camp. Speaking to ANI, IGP Kashmir VK Birdi stated that the security apparatus is being fine-tuned across all yatra districts.

"Police, jawans, Central paramilitary forces, and all stakeholders together conducted mock drills to face any contingency situations. Mock drills are being conducted in all Yatra districts," IGP Birdi said.

The IGP further detailed the security arrangements, emphasising 24/7 surveillance and specialised teams for high-altitude challenges.

"Our security apparatus will remain deployed both day and night. A security grid is deployed for the management of convoys of the pilgrims. As the yatra travels through rugged & high-altitude areas as well, NDAM experts, along with District Disaster Management Committees, conduct a table-top exercise here. Mountain rescue teams of the J&K Police and other paramilitary forces are deployed in vulnerable areas to respond to any contingencies," he added. (ANI)

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