Guwahati: India on 26th November 2026, marked the 18th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, remembering the 166 people killed during the November 26–29, 2008, assault. President Droupadi Murmu, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, chief ministers and US Ambassador Sergio Gor paid tribute to the victims and security personnel.

President Droupadi Murmu paid tribute to the innocent people killed in the Mumbai attacks and honoured the courage of India's soldiers and police personnel who confronted the terrorists.

In her anniversary message, the President said: "On this solemn anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, I bow my head in remembrance of the innocent lives lost and salute the courage of our brave soldiers, police personnel, and all those who stood fearlessly against terror. Their sacrifice and selfless service will forever remain etched in our nation’s soul. Terrorism may shatter lives, but it can never break the spirit of a nation united in courage, compassion, and resilience. Today, we stand with the survivors and their families, reaffirming our collective resolve to eliminate terrorism in all its forms and work towards a more peaceful and humane world."

Her message remembered both the victims and those who risked their lives during the attacks.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reaffirmed India's position against terrorism with a brief message: "Zero Tolerance for Terrorism".

The Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma described 26th November 2008, as a Black Day in India's history. He also remembered the victims and security personnel who lost their lives.

Sarma said: "26th November 2008 will forever be etched in Bharat's history as a Black Day, when hundreds of innocents were massacred by Pakistani terrorists in the biggest every terror strike on the soil of the nation. Since then, we have moved a long way in securing our country from external and internal threats and have vowed to go after every element which is a threat to Bharat's security. My tributes to all the souls and the bravehearts who laid down their lives in the fateful period."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also honoured the security personnel and civilians killed in the attacks.

He said: "Humble tributes to the brave heroes who laid down their lives defending Mumbai against the 26/11 terror attacks, and to the innocent civilians who lost their lives,"

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed his condolences to the victims' families and paid respect to the security personnel.

Sharma said: "Heartfelt tributes to the innocent civilians who lost their lives in the 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai, and deepest respect to the brave soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice, displaying indomitable courage and valour in defending the nation,"

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor also paid tribute on the 18th anniversary, remembering the 166 innocent people killed in the attacks, including six American citizens.

Gor also honoured the courage of India's security forces, who responded to the coordinated attacks across Mumbai.

The tribute highlighted the loss of American citizens alongside the Indian victims of the 2008 attacks.

The coordinated Mumbai attacks began on November 26, 2008, when 10 gunmen belonging to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba entered the city by sea and targeted several locations. The targets included the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi Trident, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus and Nariman House.

The attacks continued for nearly 60 hours, triggering a major security response. The assault killed 166 people and injured more than 300. Security forces killed nine attackers, while Ajmal Kasab was captured alive, convicted and later executed.

26th November marks the beginning of the four-day Mumbai terror attacks in 2008. The 2026 anniversary marks 18 years since the coordinated assault that claimed 166 lives.

Today, national leaders, state chief ministers and foreign diplomats remembered those who died and honoured the security personnel who confronted the attackers.