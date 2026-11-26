Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Assam,Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on 26th November, shared the findings of the first-ever Orang National Park butterfly survey, which recorded more than 200 butterfly species in two days. Conducted on 22nd November and 23rd November at the park in Assam, the survey involved 11 nature enthusiasts and received support from the Assam Forest Department.

The first-ever butterfly survey at Orang National Park recorded more than 200 species over two days, shared by the Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Participants included enthusiasts from Darrang, Lakhimpur and Udalguri. The Assam Forest Department supported the exercise, which focused on documenting the park's butterfly diversity.

Sharing the achievement on social media on 26th November, Sarma highlighted the state's natural wealth.

“Assam’s natural treasures never cease to amaze us,” the Chief Minister wrote. The survey's findings offer a record of more than 200 butterfly species documented during the two-day exercise.

A total of 11 nature enthusiasts participated in the survey, representing different parts of Assam.

The Assam Forest Department supported the participants throughout the exercise. A survey participant acknowledged the department's contribution and expressed gratitude for the assistance provided by its team.

“The team of the Forest Department worked round-the-clock for the survey and we express gratitude to them,” a participant said.

The participant's statement highlighted the involvement of the Forest Department in supporting the two-day biodiversity documentation exercise.

The survey brought together nature enthusiasts and the department to record butterfly species found within Orang National Park.

The survey took place at Orang National Park on November 22 and 23, 2026. The park is located across the Udalguri and Sonitpur districts of Assam.

It was the first-ever butterfly survey conducted at the protected wildlife area, with the exercise lasting two days.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the findings on November 26, three days after the survey concluded.

The participation of enthusiasts from different districts also brought together people with an interest in documenting Assam's natural biodiversity.

The survey aimed to document the butterfly diversity of Orang National Park while raising awareness about the ecological importance of butterflies and their habitats.

According to the information shared about the exercise, its findings are expected to contribute to existing biodiversity records and support future conservation initiatives in the park.

The documentation of more than 200 species during the two-day survey provides additional information about the park's butterfly diversity.

The findings also highlight the role of collaborative efforts involving nature enthusiasts and the Assam Forest Department in documenting local biodiversity.