3 Killed, Several Injured as Militants Ambush Two Vehicles in Manipur’s Kangpokpi

In Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, at least three people were killed and several others sustained injuries after suspected armed militants ambushed two vehicles on Wednesday, May 13.

According to local sources, the attack took place between Kotzim and Kotlen villages when unidentified armed assailants reportedly intercepted the vehicles and opened fire. The victims are believed to be church leaders who were travelling in the convoy at the time of the incident.

Following the attack, the injured were rushed to nearby medical facilities for treatment. However, officials have not yet confirmed the exact number of people injured or the severity of their wounds.

Security forces have since been deployed to the area and launched a search operation to trace those responsible. police are yet to issue an official statement regarding the identities of the victims or the group behind the ambush.

The incident has once again raised serious concerns over security in Manipur’s hill districts, which have witnessed repeated episodes of armed violence and clashes over the past year.