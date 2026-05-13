“Assam Will See Bigger Development Push in My Second Term”: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said his second term in office would focus on faster development, implementation of key BJP manifesto promises, and stronger coordination with neighbouring states, especially West Bengal.

Speaking a day after the oath-taking ceremony of the new BJP-led government, Sarma described his first tenure as a “learning experience” and said several projects that remained incomplete would now be taken forward.

“My first term was a learning experience. There were many things in the pipeline which we could not materialise in the first term. In this tenure, Assam will see more development,” the Chief Minister said.

On the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Sarma said the BJP government remains committed to fulfilling its electoral promises.

“UCC is a part of our manifesto. We will try to implement every word we have mentioned in our manifesto, including UCC,” he stated.

Outlining the government’s roadmap for the next five years, the Assam Chief Minister asserted that the administration has clarity regarding its priorities and plans.

“We know what we have to do in the next five years. There is no doubt or confusion. We know how to proceed,” he said.

Sarma also highlighted the participation of NDA Chief Ministers, diplomats, industrialists and sportspersons at the swearing-in ceremony, terming it a reflection of the importance Prime Minister Narendra Modi attaches to the Northeast.

“Yesterday’s event demonstrates how Prime Minister Modi attaches importance to this victory. The PM, by attending the event, showed his love and respect for the region,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister further noted that even Lalduhoma attended the ceremony despite Mizoram not being part of the NDA, calling it a sign of regional solidarity towards the Northeast.

Referring to political developments in West Bengal, Sarma said Assam now feels “more secure” as both states face several common challenges and can work together on development-related issues.

“Now that we have a government in Bengal, Assam is feeling more secure because we face a lot of common issues. The governments of West Bengal and Assam can work jointly in many areas to develop our states,” he said.

Sarma added that the participation of the West Bengal leadership in the ceremony and the support shown by people of the state reflected a “bright future for the Northeast.”