300 acres of land in Palasbari reclaimed, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said nearly 300 acres of encroached land have been reclaimed in Palasbari as the state government steps up its eviction drive.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister asserted that no encroacher will find a safe haven in Assam, stressing the government’s resolve to free “every single inch” of land from illegal occupation.
He said the ongoing campaign is part of a broader effort to make the state completely encroachment-free.
Sarma added that the reclaimed land in Palasbari will be developed into a thriving forest, underlining the administration’s focus on both land recovery and ecological restoration.
"No place is safe if you are an Encroacher in Assam. We will free up every single inch of our land and make our State ENCROACHMENT FREE. In Palasbari we have reclaimed nearly 300 acres which will now be turned into a thriving forest," he added.
The statement comes as the state continues eviction operations in multiple districts to clear government land of illegal encroachments.
A week back, Sarma had said the BJP government aims to free five lakh bighas of illegally encroached land over the next five years if it returns to power for a third consecutive term in the state.
Speaking ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, Sarma also asserted that the government would act against what he described as “illegal Bangladeshis” residing in the state.
Addressing a foundation-laying ceremony for the 10th Battalion headquarters of the Assam Police, the Chief Minister highlighted the administration’s record on eviction drives in the past five years.
He claimed that encroachments had been cleared from about 1.5 lakh bighas during this period.
Referring to a specific operation, Sarma said around 708 bighas of land at Kachutoli had been under encroachment, of which nearly 700 bighas have now been recovered.
He further added that the government has reclaimed approximately 1.10 lakh bighas of forest land, 26,000 bighas of government land, and about 7,000 bighas of VGR/PGR land from alleged illegal occupants in the last five years.
The Chief Minister maintained that the eviction campaign would continue as part of the state government’s broader land protection and enforcement efforts.