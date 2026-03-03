Assam CM Congratulates Nitin Nabin on Rajya Sabha Nomination

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday congratulated senior BJP leader Nitin Nabin on his nomination to the Rajya Sabha, expressing confidence that the party leader would make a meaningful contribution in the Upper House.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, Sarma extended his “heartiest congratulations and best wishes” to Nabin on being nominated to Parliament’s Upper House.
Highlighting the party’s organisational culture, the Chief Minister said the Bharatiya Janata Party’s tradition of assigning national responsibilities to committed grassroots workers reflects its democratic ethos.
He also noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party has consistently promoted dedicated workers involved in organisational and public service roles.
“I am fully confident that Nitin Nabin ji, with his experience, energy and commitment, will further strengthen the resolve for national interest, good governance and development in the Rajya Sabha,” Sarma added.
The saffron party has also fielded Terash Gowalla and Jogen Mohan from Assam for the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled in 2026.
The decision is being viewed as a significant political step ahead of the biennial polls to the Upper House.
Besides the Assam nominees, the BJP has picked Laxmi Verma from Chhattisgarh and Sanjay Bhatia from Haryana. In Odisha, Manmohan Samal and Sujeet Kumar have been named, while Rahul Sinha will contest from West Bengal.
The nomination of Terash Gowalla and Jogen Mohan is expected to reinforce the party’s organisational strength in Assam and bolster its numbers in the Rajya Sabha.