30th October- Same Date, Different Development Of Assam

Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today, announced that he is heading to Dima Hasao to perform the Bhumi Pujan ceremony for a Rs 1,800-crore cement manufacturing unit, describing the project as a symbol of Assam's transition towards peace, security and development.

In a post on social media post , Himanta Biswa Srama highlighted the significance of 30th October , drawing a comparison between the day in 2008, when a series of coordinated bomb blasts rocked Assam, and the same date in 2026.

"Same date but two different eras. A new Assam has risen," Sarma wrote.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said that after chairing review meetings until 1.30 am, he was proceeding to Dima Hasao to attend the foundation-laying ceremony of the proposed cement manufacturing unit.

Recalling the 30th October 2008 serial blasts, which claimed 88 lives and left hundreds injured, Sarma described the incident as the biggest terror attack on Assam's soil. He said that since the tragedy, the state had been working towards creating an environment in which people could live peacefully and pursue opportunities for growth and development.

Sarma further stated that the proposed cement plant, along with several other projects being undertaken across Assam, would serve as a tribute to those who lost their lives in the attacks.

He added that Assam should no longer be held back by violence and protests, but should move towards the vision of progress and development envisaged by its forefathers.

Concluding his message, the Chief Minister wrote, "Joi Aai Axom!"