Ranoj Pegu and Himanta Biswa Sarma Extend Greetings on 42nd Mising Language Recognition Day

Guwahati: The Education Minister of Assam Dr. Ranoj Pegu and Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on today, extended their greetings to the Mising community on the occasion of the 42nd Mising Language Recognition Day.

In a post on social media post , Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu said the Mising language carries the stories of generations, preserving the community's wisdom, traditions and collective memory.

He described the language as a vital link between the past and the present, playing an important role in keeping the community's cultural identity alive. Pegu also extended warm greetings to members of the Mising community, celebrating their linguistic pride and heritage.

The Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma also conveyed his wishes on the occasion, emphasising the contribution of every language to Assam's diverse cultural identity.

In his message, Sarma said the Mising language adds a unique voice to the state's cultural mosaic. He called upon people to take pride in the language, honour the community's rich heritage and ensure that its invaluable legacy continues to thrive among future generations.

Responding to the Chief Minister's message, Pegu expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Sarma for his continued efforts and initiatives towards the holistic development and upliftment of the Mising community.

The 42nd Mising Language Recognition Day serves as a reminder of the community's efforts to protect and promote its mother tongue for generations to come.