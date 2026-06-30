366 Landslide-Prone Locations Across Kamrup Metro , Issues Monsoon Safety Alert

Guwahati: The Assam State Disaster Management Authority has identified 366 landslide-prone locations across Kamrup Metropolitan district, raising fresh concerns over public safety in vulnerable parts of Guwahati and its adjoining areas amid the ongoing monsoon season.

As per the assessment, the majority of the identified locations are situated in hilly terrain and areas with a history of landslides or unstable soil. The vulnerable zones include settlements along hill slopes, areas affected by excavation and hill cutting, and localities experiencing rapid urban expansion.

The assessment was carried out through field surveys, analysis of historical landslide incidents, and an evaluation of geographical and environmental vulnerability indicators.

Government have urged Guwahatians living in or near these high-risk areas to remain vigilant, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall. Guwahati has witnessed several landslides in recent years, underscoring growing concerns over the impact of environmental degradation and unplanned urban development in ecologically sensitive hill areas. Experts have repeatedly identified factors such as indiscriminate hill cutting, unplanned construction, deforestation, and mounting pressure on fragile ecosystems as key contributors to the city's increasing landslide risk.

With the monsoon expected to bring further heavy rainfall, the government have emphasised the need for preventive measures, prompt reporting of warning signs, and active community participation to minimise the risk of landslides and safeguard lives and property.