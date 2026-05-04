Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration declares dry day on may 4 for vote counting

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration has declared a dry day across the district on May 4 in view of the vote counting process.

According to an official order issued by the District Commissioner, all wholesale and retail liquor outlets, including IMFL and country liquor shops, will remain closed until the completion of counting.

The directive also mandates the closure of bars, clubs, hotels, and local brewing units, while the sale and transportation of liquor will be strictly prohibited during the period.

The district administration has urged all licence holders and the public to comply with the order, warning that strict legal action will be taken against any violations.

Also Read: Assam Elections 2026: ECI Declares Dry Days From April 7 to April 9 and on Counting Day May 4