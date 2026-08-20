4th India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable to Be Held in Singapore Today

Singapore: The fourth India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) will be held in Singapore today. Ministers from both countries will discuss ongoing cooperation and ways to strengthen bilateral ties further.

India’s delegation will include Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and Minister of State for Commerce, Industry, Electronics and IT Jitin Prasada.

The ISMR is an important platform for India and Singapore to discuss cooperation in new and emerging areas. The first meeting was held in New Delhi in September 2022, followed by the second meeting in Singapore in August 2024 and the third in New Delhi in August 2025.

The meetings have focused on areas such as advanced manufacturing, connectivity, digital technology, healthcare, skills development and sustainability. These discussions have helped shape the India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Roadmap, which was unveiled during Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s visit to India in September last year.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the fourth round of the ISMR will review the progress of ongoing projects and discuss new areas of cooperation between the two countries.

The fourth India-Singapore Business Roundtable will also be held alongside the ministerial meeting. It will bring together business leaders from both countries to discuss opportunities for stronger economic ties.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar met his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan after arriving in Singapore on Wednesday. The two ministers discussed ways further to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Singapore.

Jaishankar and Balakrishnan also laid the foundation stone for the new Chancery complex of the High Commission of India in Singapore.

Jaishankar said the new complex would reflect the growing partnership between India and Singapore and help improve services for the Indian community in Singapore.