Trump Announces ‘Economic D-Day’ Against Iran, Threatens Sanctions on Countries Backing Tehran

Washington: US President Donald Trump has announced a major new economic offensive against Iran, warning that Tehran and countries helping it could face severe financial and economic consequences.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Iran had been given multiple opportunities to reach an agreement with Washington but had failed to take them. He said the United States would now pursue an unprecedented campaign aimed at economically isolating Tehran.

Trump warned that countries allowing their banks, businesses, airports or government agencies to assist Iran could also face heavy economic penalties.

The new measures are expected to target some of Iran’s main sources of revenue and financial networks, including oil-smuggling operations, money transfers, currency exchange houses, ship registries and companies allegedly used as fronts.

Trump described the campaign as an “economic D-Day” and called on US allies to join Washington in putting greater pressure on Tehran. According to Trump, the objective is to restrict Iran’s ability to finance and support activities outside the country. He once again warned that Iran would not be permitted to obtain a nuclear weapon.

Trump’s announcement comes as tensions between Washington and Tehran remain high over the Strait of Hormuz, a vital international shipping route for global oil supplies. Trump said the waterway remains open and claimed that the US naval blockade has been effective.

The US President also indicated that negotiations with Iran could resume, although he suggested that Tehran must first show a willingness to reach an agreement.

Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Tehran would keep the Strait of Hormuz closed until the United States meets the conditions outlined in a 14-point memorandum.

The conditions include lifting the blockade, releasing frozen Iranian assets and easing restrictions on Iranian oil exports.

The latest exchange of statements marks another escalation in the standoff between the United States and Iran, with economic sanctions, nuclear concerns and control of the Strait of Hormuz remaining key points of contention.