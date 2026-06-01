500 saplings planted at Behali wildlife sanctuary ahead of world environment day

Guwahati: A large-scale plantation drive was carried out at Behali Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam's Biswanath district on 1st June , ahead of the observance of World Environment Day on 5th June . The programme was organised under the theme, "Forests Mean Life" (Bon Heto Jibon He).

The initiative was jointly conducted by the 134 Eco Task Force of the Indian Army and NCC cadets from Biswanath district. More than 500 saplings were planted during the programme to promote environmental conservation and raise awareness about the importance of preserving natural ecosystems.

Major Bipin Borah of Indian Army inaugurated plantation drive. More than 100 NCC cadets of 5th Assam Police Battalion actively participated in the event and thus made an effort to afforestation.

The Eco Task Force highlighted its motto "Save Nature, Secure Future – It's Not Yours, It's Not Mine, It's Ours. The purpose of the campaign was to promote a joint responsibility for the environment and sustainable development.

Speaking on the occasion, an NCC cadet from the 134 Eco Task Force highlighted the need for ecological conservation. The cadet observed that the environment had been greatly affected by the global warming phenomenon including Assam. The cadet highlighted the significance of planting trees and how it is crucial in the fight against climate change and for a better future for the future generation.

The programme concluded with a strong message encouraging people to actively participate in tree plantation and environmental protection initiatives to safeguard nature for the future.