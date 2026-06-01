Assam Government Temporarily Suspends Subsidised Dal, Sugar and Salt Scheme from 1st June

Guwahati: The Assam Government has temporarily suspended “Affordable Supply of Masur Dal, Sugar and Salt” scheme from June, due to “Vote-on-Account Budget”, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said announced on Sunday.

The government had stated in a statement from the Chief Minister's office that the subsidy distribution programme world remain suspended until the recently formed government presents and gets approval for the complete state budget.

The government has pledged to implement the scheme from August following the full budget in the state legislature after the beneficiaries.

However, for the time being, the distribution of free rice will not be affected by the state's food security scheme. The beneficiaries will continue to receive the free rice for the month as usual.

The temporary suspension comes due to financial constraints under the 'Vote-on-Account' process, which enables government to ensure that the essential expenditure needs are met until the full budget is tabled and passed, officials said.

The Affordable Supply Scheme has been distributing ‘Masur dal, Sugar and Salt to all the eligible people at subsidised prices throughout Assam. The state government has again affirmed its determination to restart the programme once the full budget receives legislative approval.