Assam CM to hand over appointment letters to 284 CCE 2024 recruits

Guwahati: The office of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced that appointment letters will be ceremonially distributed to 284 candidates selected through the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024.
According to the Chief Minister’s Office, appointment letters will also be handed over to five Scientific Officers recruited for the Directorate of Forensic Science, Assam.
"284 candidates selected through the Combined Competitive Examination 2024," Assam CMO wrote on X.
The CMO further said the initiative forms part of the state government’s broader effort to ensure transparent and merit-driven governance while expanding employment opportunities for young people.
“With this milestone, Assam’s total government recruitment rises to 1,58,669, reaffirming the commitment to delivering over one lakh jobs and empowering the youth with fair, merit-driven opportunities,” it added.
The ceremonial distribution is expected to further reinforce the government’s emphasis on structured recruitment through competitive examinations and institutional hiring processes.
The development underscores the state government’s promise to create over one lakh jobs while ensuring fair, merit-based opportunities for the youth, reflecting its stated emphasis on transparency in public recruitment.
In February this year, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma handed over appointment letters to 1,694 Non-ADRE candidates selected for various government posts, continuing the state’s drive to provide employment to youth through a transparent recruitment process.
The programme was held at Jyoti-Bishnu Prekhyagriha in Khanapara, Guwahati, where Sarma also distributed appointment letters to 185 contractual candidates under the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM).
In addition, 125 Sericulture Demonstrators from the Handloom and Textiles Department and 142 Junior Engineers from the Water Resources Department were among the selected candidates, among others.