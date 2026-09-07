60-Year-Old Man Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting 6-Year-Old Girl

Guwahati: A 60-year-old shopkeeper has been arrested in Dhubri district for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl at his shop in Chitalkati village under the jurisdiction of Bandihana Police Outpost.

The accused, identified as Juran Ali, was arrested within hours after the girl’s family lodged a complaint after the alleged incident on 4th September

As per the complaint, the girl had gone to Ali’s shop when he allegedly lured her inside and sexually assaulted her. After returning home, the child informed her family, who subsequently approached the Bandihana Police Outpost and filed a complaint.

A police team led by investigating officer Kapil Uddin Ahmed conducted the operation that resulted in Ali’s arrest. Police said Ali allegedly confessed to the offence during questioning. The statement will be subject to due legal process as the investigation continues. The child subsequently underwent a medical examination. Police said the examination indicated sexual assault and revealed physical injuries and bleeding. Ali has been remanded in judicial custody. Police are continuing to investigate the case

More details are awaited.