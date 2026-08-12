Assam: Man arrested under POCSO Act for alleged sexual assault of minor in Tezpur

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TEZPUR: Sonitpur police arrested a 47-year-old man in connection with an alleged sexual assault on a minor girl in the Jharani area of Bargat police outpost under Tezpur Sadar police station. The accused has been identified as Nur Islam (47 years). According to police, the girl's guardian lodged a complaint alleging that the accused took advantage of the girl being alone, allegedly held her from behind and touched her inappropriately. Following the complaint, Bargat Police Outpost Officer-in-Charge Raja Irshad arrested Islam under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in connection with Case No. 484/26.

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